‘Dude, just stop’: Even GOP lawmakers are taking shots at Trump’s tweets now
Some Republican lawmakers are expressing dissatisfaction with Donald Trump’s Twitter habits.
“Dude, just stop,” Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan tweeted Saturday night.
Dude, just stop. https://t.co/UCIqhqGnXu
— Justin Amash (@justinamash) January 15, 2017
The president-elect on Saturday morning wrote two tweets criticizing Rep. John Lewis (D-GA), a prominent civil rights activist. Hours later, Trump wrote a third tweet criticizing him again.
Republican Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska mocked Trump for claiming that Lewis was “all talk”:
John Lewis and his "talk" have changed the world.https://t.co/qeUloAkeTx https://t.co/aH2vDLjKk9
— Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) January 14, 2017
