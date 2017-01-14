Quantcast

‘Dude, just stop’: Even GOP lawmakers are taking shots at Trump’s tweets now

Eric W. Dolan

14 Jan 2017 at 22:11 ET                   
(a katz / Shutterstock.com)
(a katz / Shutterstock.com)

Some Republican lawmakers are expressing dissatisfaction with Donald Trump’s Twitter habits.

“Dude, just stop,” Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan tweeted Saturday night.

The president-elect on Saturday morning wrote two tweets criticizing Rep. John Lewis (D-GA), a prominent civil rights activist. Hours later, Trump wrote a third tweet criticizing him again.

Republican Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska mocked Trump for claiming that Lewis was “all talk”:

Eric W. Dolan has served as an editor for Raw Story since August 2010, and is based out of Sacramento, California. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University. Eric is also the publisher and editor of the psychology news website PsyPost. You can follow him on Twitter @ewdolan.
