Karl Rove implores Donald Trump to ‘end the compulsive tweeting’ and ‘stop the Twitter wars’

Karl Rover speaks to Fox News on Dec. 14, 2014.

GOP strategist Karl Rove on Thursday implored Donald Trump to “end the compulsive tweeting” and “Twitter wars,” writing he should “act in a ways that signal competence rather than chaos.”

Rove noted Trump won “despite expectations to the contrary,” and is now entering the White House “with less political capital than any recent president. He also targeted Trump’s penchant for touting his “accomplishments,” writing, “success begets political credit.”

The GOP strategist contrasted Trump’s attack on civil rights icon John Lewis with George W. Bush’s response to former House Democratic leader Dick Gephardt who refused to say Bush was legitimately elected. “This didn’t become an issue because Mr. Bush wisely chose not to make a fuss,” Rove wrote.

But, he said it’s imperative the president-elect adapt his behavior to the presidency. “What voters tolerated during the campaign now seems inappropriate for a presidential transition and is likely to be thought unacceptable once Mr. Trump takes office,” Rove said.

Rove argued as a candidate, Trump “could punch down on lesser figures and comment carelessly on foreign leaders,” but “if President Trump continues this in the Oval Office, he will lessen his stature, move markets, poison relationships and encourage adversaries to make political calculations.”

Rove implored the president-elect to “act in ways that signal competence rather than chaos.

“End the compulsive tweeting and, especially, the Twitter wars,” Rove wrote.