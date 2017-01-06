Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Putin personally worked to elect Trump: US intel report

Reuters

06 Jan 2017 at 16:14 ET                   
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his annual press conference in Moscow, on December 18, 2014 (AFP Photo/Alexander Nemenov)
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his annual press conference in Moscow, on December 18, 2014 (AFP Photo/Alexander Nemenov)

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered “an influence campaign” in 2016 aimed at the U.S. presidential election with the goal of undermining the democratic process and denigrating Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, a new, declassified intelligence report said on Friday.

“We further assess Putin and the Russian Government developed a clear preference for President-elect Trump,” the report said.

“We also assess Putin and the Russian Government aspired to help President-elect Trump’s election chances when possible by discrediting Secretary Clinton and publicly contrasting her unfavorably to him,” it said.

(Reporting by Warren Strobel and Yara Bayoumy; Editing by James Dalgleish)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Gun in purse (Shutterstock)
Next on Raw Story >
Florida GOPer introduced bill to allow guns in airport terminals days before Ft. Lauderdale shooting
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+