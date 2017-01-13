The following editorial appeared in The Charlotte Observer on Friday, Jan. 13: ——— “Why is everything taken at face value?” asked Kellyanne Conway, a key adviser to Donald Trump. Critics “always want to go with what’s come out of his mouth rather than look at what’s in his heart.” Here’s why. We can’t see what’s in…
Penthouse may have proof of Trump’s ‘golden shower’ tryst at Moscow hotel
‘She got 3 million more votes’: Fox troll Jesse Waters’ attempt to ambush Jesse Jackson backfires
MSNBC broadcast abruptly freezes and repeats the word ‘Russia, Russia, Russia’ over and over
Robert Reich speechless after Jeffrey Lord claims Trump free to flout ethics because he won
‘My confidence has been shook’: Dems furious after meeting with James Comey — but they can’t say why
Lawmakers infuriated after Comey refused to say whether FBI investigating Trump’s ties to Russia
‘This is a death sentence for me’: Patients react in horror to GOP’s late-night Obamacare repeal
WATCH: CNN spent ten straight minutes tearing down Trump’s lies
US officials warned Israeli spies not to share intel with Trump over Russian ‘extortion’ fears
Paul Anka bows out of Trump inauguration to spend the day with his son
Trump, Kellyanne Conway, and the dangerous art of bullsh*t
13 Jan 2017 at 16:12 ET
About the Author
Get the best of Raw Story, delivered daily
New Stories
New Videos