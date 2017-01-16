Van Jones warns of a Trump ‘kleptocracy’: ‘You will see a horrendous abuse of power’

Activist Van Jones on ABC's This Week (Screen capture)

CNN commentator Van Jones on Sunday predicted the U.S. is “on the verge of a kleptocracy,” insisting we “will see a horrendous abuse of power” under the Donald Trump administration, the Wrap reports.

Less than a week before Trump’s inauguration, Jones spoke on a panel about the Netflix documentary “13th,” which centers on race in the criminal justice system. Director Ava DuVernay and Oprah Winfrey were also on the panel.

Asked about the incoming administration, Jones said he expects “mostly bad things” to come from the new president, arguing while “both parties have a challenge,” Trump “will prove to be authoritarian.”

“You will see a horrendous abuse of power by this government,” Jones argued. “I think it’s good to hope for the best but we need to expect and prepare for the very worst.”

“I think Trump is much worse than people understand,” he added. “I think we’re on the verge of a kleptocracy.”

Jones, whose CNN special “The Messy Truth” seeks to bridge disaffected Trump supporters and Democrats still shocked by the outcome of the election, also said it’s important for people to come together and heal the nation. DuVernay said she’s less-than-interested in supporting a president she considers racist, violent and misogynistic.

“I don’t have a lot of empathy for someone who can raise their hand for violence,” she argued, adding it’s a distraction to try and “understand” Trump supporters.

“The distraction of trying to educate and love this side is what will diminish me,” she said. “How am I going to stay centered? What will I do? I need to stay focused on my goals.”

“What I’m going to try to do to get through these four years is to get enlarged, and to do that will take all my focus.”