‘What’s happened to her?’: Michael Moore rips into Trump mouthpiece Kellyanne Conway

Michael Moore on Thursday praised CNN’s Anderson Cooper over his relentless grilling of Donald Trump mouthpiece Kellyanne Conway, at one point asking “what’s happened to” the incoming counselor to the president.

Discussing Trump’s Tuesday comments that only journalists are interested in the president-elects tax returns, Moore refuted the claim that fellow Americans “don’t care about accountability.

“His opinion of us, his fellow Americans, that we don’t care about accountability, we don’t care about honesty, we don’t care about fake news that he started in 2011,” Moore told CNN’s Don Lemon. “If he thinks we don’t care, I think he’s in for a big surprise, because the majority of Americans did not want him.”

Moore said Trump “should care deeply” about what Americans — and the media — think of him, adding, “I’m glad that you and other journalists are not going to stop doing your job.”

“Stay on the story, it’s an important story,” Moore said, before commending Lemon’s colleague Cooper for his interview with Conway.

“I was watching Anderson last night, and that was just beautiful,” Moore began. “And Kellyanne, what’s happened to her? It’s just amazing. Anderson would not let up.”

“That’s the job here,” he continued. “CNN and all the other networks: do not let up.”

“The American people are pretty upset at how Trump got into this, and was not—at the beginning—treated the way he should have been treated. That he got to say things, got to phone into shows from bed.”

“If I ever run for president, don’t ever let me phone in from bed,” he said. “The media fell down on the job at the beginning, they’re not doing it now. This is important that everybody does the job.”

Watch the video below, via CNN: