GOP strategist Steve Schmidt: Trump’s constant lies and ‘endless self-pity’ are unlike any other American president

Steve Schmidt on The Eleventh Hour with Brian Williams (Screen capture)

Steve Schmidt, campaign director for John McCain’s 2008 presidential run, had some choice words for Pres. Donald Trump after the president’s wild and unhinged press conference on Thursday.

On Thursday night, Schmidt appeared on The Eleventh Hour with Brian Williams to call out Trump’s habit of cloaking himself in “the mantle of victimhood” and his constant lying.

During Thursday’s presser, Schmidt tweeted, “NO American President has EVER comported themselves like this. Endless self pity , Dishonest assertions and scapegoating.”

Then on Thursday night, he told Williams, “You’ve never seen an America president, the commander-in-chief, the head of state of the United States of America, the most powerful person in the world use this mantle of victimhood.”

“As disturbing as this performance is to me,” Schmidt said, “maybe to some of the other panelists, to foreign leaders, to senior members of the intelligence community, the armed forces internationally, in the country, I think Donald Trump was not talking to the people in the room, he was talking to his voters.”

Trump’s supporters, Schmidt said, believe that “if the leader says it’s true, it must be true.”

“The constancy of the lying is pernicious in a democracy,” he said.

Watch the video, embedded below: