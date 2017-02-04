‘No man is above the law’: Democrats release scathing statement as Trump travel ban bites the dust

Donald Trump at Trump Tower (Photo: Screen capture)

Acting chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee Donna Brazile released a statement on Saturday condemning Pres. Donald Trump’s anti-Muslim travel ban and praising Judge James Robart, the Washington federal judge who issued a national injunction against Trump’s executive order.

“He stood up, and said, ‘No.’ This is America. We do not discriminate based on religion. That is what terrorists do, and what terrorists want us to do. But we know better, even when our President does not,” Brazile said, according to TheHill.com.

“And, just as important, our Departments of State and Homeland Security have followed the judge’s order. They obeyed the law, not the boss. And in doing so, they demonstrated that this is still a nation of laws, where no man is above the law,” she continued.

The State Department and the Department of Homeland Security both announced that they will follow Judge Robarts’ order.

The State Department also announced that it will be restoring the 60,000 visas revoked as the result of Trump’s executive order. Homeland security said that it is suspending “any and all activities” related to carrying out the travel ban.

The defeat of Trump’s travel ban is the first major defeat of a presidency that is still only two weeks old.

Trump attacked Robarts on Twitter Saturday, calling him a “so-called judge” and complaining bitterly that “death & destruction” will follow if Muslims from certain nations are allowed into the country.