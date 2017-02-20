Swedish cops say Trump’s wild claims about Sweden based on ‘bad journalism’ by anti-Muslim ‘madman’

Filmmaker Ami Horowitz (Screen cap).

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump told attendees at a rally in Florida that there had been an “incident” involving Muslim immigrants in Sweden late last week, despite the fact that no terrorist attack in Sweden occurred at that time.

The source for the president’s claim was a segment on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show that featured filmmaker Ami Horowitz, who talked about the purported rise in crime that has resulted from Sweden accepting Syrian refugees.

Two Swedish police officers who were interviewed by Horowitz as part of his recent film on Muslim immigration in Sweden now say, however, that the filmmaker completely misconstrued their comments about crime in their country.

In an interview with Swedish publication DN.se, Anders Göranzon and Jacob Ekström described Horowitz as a “madman” who dishonestly edited their words to make it appear as though Sweden is being overwhelmed by a migrant crime wave.

“He has edited the answers,” Göranzon told the publication. “We were answering completely different questions in the interview. This is bad journalism.”

Horowitz interviewed the two officers while making a video report in which he claimed Muslim immigrants have forced Swedish law enforcement officials to designate some areas as “no-go zones” where they are too afraid to enter.

The officers, however, say that Horowitz simply asked them about the difficulties in policing high-crime areas — and that he never once asked them anything specifically about Muslim refugees.

“The excerpt they showed doesn’t say anything, we answered a different question,” said Göranzon. “We don’t stand behind what he says. He is a madman.”