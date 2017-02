Trump just gave a weapons-grade crazy press conference — here are the 7 most insane moments

Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a campaign rally at the Prescott Valley Event Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona ( Gage Skidmore/Flickr

President Donald Trump held a press conference today in which he once again boasted about his November election win and attacked the mainstream media for producing “fake news.”

But beyond the usual boasting and bashing, the president made several jaw-dropping statements that were surprising even by his standards. Below, we’ll go over the seven craziest moments at today’s press conference.