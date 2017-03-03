Arnold Schwarzenegger bows out of Celebrity Apprentice, citing Trump’s ‘baggage’

Donald Trump and Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger on Friday said he would not appear on another season of The Apprentice citing President Donald Trump, the Hill reports.

“Even if asked I would decline,” Schwarzenegger said. “I learned a lot, I had a great time, it was a really great opportunity. But under the circumstances I don’t want to do it again.”

“With Trump being involved in the show people have a bad taste and don’t want to participate as a spectator or sponsor or in any other way support the show,” he continued. “It’s a very divisive period right now and I think the show got caught up in all that division.”

In a statement, Schwarzenegger added that he “loved” working with the Apprentice team, adding he would “absolutely work with all of them again on a show that doesn’t have this baggage.”

Last month, Trump ignited a feud with his Apprentice successor, offering up a prayer to the former governor of California over his anemic ratings as host of The Celebrity Apprentice.

“Hey, Donald, I have a great idea,” Schwarzenegger said in a video he posted on YouTube. “Why don’t we switch jobs? You take over TV — because you’re such an expert in ratings — and I take over your job so then people can finally sleep comfortably again?”

In response, Trump fired off a tweet saying Schwarzenegger “did a really bad job as Governor of California and even worse on the Apprentice.”

“But at least he tried hard!” the President of the United States added.

Schwarzenegger replied simply, with a link the Los Angeles Daily News article about the movie star releasing his tax returns. Now, it appears Schwarzenegger is bowing out of his ratings-based relationship with the tv-star-turned-president, citing the “baggage” presented by President Trump.

“I loved every second of working with NBC and Mark Burnett,” he said in a statement. “Everyone—from the celebrities to the crew to the marketing department—was a straight 10, and I would absolutely work with all of them again on a show that doesn’t have this baggage.”