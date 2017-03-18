Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump reacts during the first presidential debate with Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, U.S., September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The firing of Preet Bharara and other U.S. Attorneys last week was suspicious for one reason: It comes at a time when Donald Trump’s business is booming all over the world, which calls for a healthy skepticism — if not a federal investigation — of its legalities. It was only two months ago that the president…
‘I think he’s going to get himself out’: Feinstein hints that Trump may resign at Q&A session
Trump supporter credits Trumpcare — which hasn’t taken effect — for dramatically lower health costs
WATCH: Angela Merkel looks on in horror as Trump accuses German reporter of spreading ‘fake news’
Irish PM shames Trump with stirring tribute to immigrants – as the president stands right next to him
‘Just crazy’: Top NSA official ridicules Trump for British spying allegation
‘I’ve never seen this level of falsehood’: Tapper tells Maher Trump’s behavior is ’empirically indecent’
WATCH: Fox host upset over anti-Trump video says Secret Service should ‘kill’ Snoop Dogg and Bow Wow
‘N****rs don’t belong in my neighborhood’: NY chiropractor arrested for racist threats against child
Secret Service agent’s laptop containing Trump Tower intel stolen from parked car in Brooklyn
WATCH: Town hall erupts in boos when Republican senator says she ‘carefully vetted’ Betsy DeVos
Business is booming for the Entrepreneur-in-Chief Trump — and that’s suspicious
18 Mar 2017 at 07:46 ET
About the Author
Get the best of Raw Story, delivered daily
New Stories
Trump News
New Videos