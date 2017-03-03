Maher disgusted by media fawning over Trump speech: ‘He read words off a teleprompter in front of adults’

Bill Maher (Photo: Screen capture)

Bill Maher noted that the “Russian spy novel” that has become our political reality has become truly unbelievable.

He explained that the latest is a “thousand-year-old cracker named Jeff Sessions” has now come clean about meeting with the Russians. “Is there anyone that doesn’t talk to the Russians? It’s like six degrees of Kevin Putin.”

Maher told the crowd that the administration’s explanation for what went on was that the meeting was brief. “Well, it probably didn’t have to be more than a brief meeting,” He said that Trump staffers probably thanks the Russians for winning their election. The Russians told “Don’t forget we still have pee-tape.”

Maher was also furious that the media lost their minds over Trump’s ability to speak to the American people without lighting his podium on fire during the joint session of Congress.

“For one hour he lashes himself to the mast and refrains from yelling at department stores and making fun of the handicapped. And the media is like, ‘He became president tonight.’ He read words off of a teleprompter in front of adults. It’s the same thing the Olsen twins have been doing since they were seven.”

NPR described Trump’s speech as an example of Trump pushing the reset button. “OK we have a defective president, alright,” Maher said. “We’re not going to get better by unplugging it and plugging it back in.”

