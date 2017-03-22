Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

McCain calls for select committee on Trump/Russia probe: ‘No longer does the Congress have credibility’

Elizabeth Preza

22 Mar 2017 at 18:48 ET                   
Sen. John McCain speaks to CNN about Russian hacks (Screen capture)

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) on Wednesday called for a select committee to investigate Russian influence in the 2016 presidential election and potential ties between the Donald Trump campaign and Russian officials, telling MSNBC’s Greta Van Susteren that Congress lacks the credibility to “handle this alone.”

McCain was reacting to revelations that House Intel Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) met with Trump on Wednesday to brief him on new information suggesting the president may have been monitored—legally—through “incidental collection.”

Nunes informed the president and the press before sharing the details with fellow members of of the House Intelligence Committee, prompting Rep. Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) to blast the House Intel chairman’s decision.

In an interview with Van Susteren, McCain called the situation “bizarre,” arguing, “no longer does the Congress have credibility to handle this alone.”

“I don’t say that lightly,” McCain added.

Watch the video below, via @Greta:

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Hawaii GOP Rep resigns from ‘failing party’ citing racist and sexist bullying
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+