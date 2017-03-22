Media Matters founder David Brock suffers heart attack
Media Matters for America founder David Brock was rushed to a hospital on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack.
According to a press release from MMA, the founder of the liberal media watchdog and analysis website was rushed to the hospital early Tuesday afternoon and received treatment.
The statement from Brock’s chief of staff can be read below via Twitter:
David Brock suffered a heart attack yesterday afternoon pic.twitter.com/7Ntm4BDd7v
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 22, 2017
