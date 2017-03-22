Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Media Matters founder David Brock suffers heart attack

Tom Boggioni

22 Mar 2017 at 16:00 ET                   
David Brock via CNN screenshot

Media Matters for America founder David Brock was rushed to a hospital on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack.

According to a press release from MMA, the founder of the liberal media watchdog and analysis website was rushed to the hospital early Tuesday afternoon and received treatment.

The statement from Brock’s chief of staff can be read below via Twitter:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
Next on Raw Story >
Trump ally Manafort attempted to help Russian billionaire get US visa over FBI objections: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+