CNN’s April Ryan: Press Secretary Sean Spicer might be on his way out the door with Bannon and Priebus

April Ryan (CNN)

CNN’s April Ryan on Tuesday suggested White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, along with Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and chief White House counselor Steve Bannon, could be out of the White House as the result of Donald Trump’s seemingly never-ending series of staff shakeups.

“You have about nineteen days left or so before you hit 100 and with this president,” Ryan pointed out. “81 days ago, there were people who were already in the spotlight to be let go, and some of those names keep coming up.”

Ryan suggested the White House is “another TV show” for the president.

“He is really eyeing two people right now,” Ryan said. “He’s very concerned about Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus.”

Ryan stated Press Secretary Spicer’s head might also be on the chopping block.

Asked by host Don Lemon if Trump is seriously considering getting rid of Bannon, Priebus and Spicer, Ryan replied: “Yes, most definitely.”

