‘F*ck you CNN’: Internet goes off on CNN host for linking video games to viral Facebook shooting

David Edwards

17 Apr 2017 at 11:14 ET                   
CNN reports on allegedly Cleveland shooter Steve Stephens (screen grab)

Anger flared on the Internet Sunday night after a CNN host seemed to blame video games for an alleged Sunday killing that was posted on Facebook,

Police in Cleveland on Monday were searching for 37-year-old Steve Stephens, who is accused of killing 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr.

During a Sunday panel discussion on CNN, senior media correspondent Brian Stelter encouraged Facebook users not to watch a viral video of the killing.

“There is an element of this that makes it look like a video game because the thing about video games, they are first-person shooters,” Stelter explained. “People, they’re in a game, the controller is in front of them and they’re firing.”

“That is how a lot of young people experience weapons and guns, as video games,” he added. “Unfortunately, a video like this, it has that same perspective. And yet, it is so real, the blood is so real. And I’ve seen people online comparing it to a video game.”

Twitter users lashed out at Stelter over the comparison.

However, others defended Stelter, arguing that he was speaking about the viral nature of the murderous video.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
