‘F*ck you CNN’: Internet goes off on CNN host for linking video games to viral Facebook shooting

CNN reports on allegedly Cleveland shooter Steve Stephens (screen grab)

Anger flared on the Internet Sunday night after a CNN host seemed to blame video games for an alleged Sunday killing that was posted on Facebook,

Police in Cleveland on Monday were searching for 37-year-old Steve Stephens, who is accused of killing 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr.

During a Sunday panel discussion on CNN, senior media correspondent Brian Stelter encouraged Facebook users not to watch a viral video of the killing.

“There is an element of this that makes it look like a video game because the thing about video games, they are first-person shooters,” Stelter explained. “People, they’re in a game, the controller is in front of them and they’re firing.”

“That is how a lot of young people experience weapons and guns, as video games,” he added. “Unfortunately, a video like this, it has that same perspective. And yet, it is so real, the blood is so real. And I’ve seen people online comparing it to a video game.”

Twitter users lashed out at Stelter over the comparison.

FUCK YOU @CNN!

Comparing this shooting to being like a video game. Couldn't even wait til he was caught to starting pushing BS? pic.twitter.com/rbmCwQz4kM — Philip DeFranco (@PhillyD) April 16, 2017

@Callux @PhillyD @CNN instead of saying that we live in a fucked up world, they blame it on other shit like video games. im done fam — fotini loves sash 🙈 (@jidezane) April 16, 2017

@PhillyD @ChampChong @CNN No CNN, young people in America experience guns by fucking buying them because you have stupid gun laws. — Michael Beveridge (@mickyb273) April 17, 2017

@PhillyD @ChampChong @CNN Look fuckos – hardly any gun deaths in Aus. Heaps in USA. Very simple, you have heaps of high power guns & give them out fairly easily. Shh. — Michael Beveridge (@mickyb273) April 17, 2017

@PhillyD @CNN This is literally the least important thing to focus on with this story. — RickyFTW (@rickyftw) April 17, 2017

@PhillyD @CNN This is like movies you see people kill each other

This is like books you read about people killing each other

This is like plays you watch — SaviorSix (@TheSaviorSix) April 16, 2017

However, others defended Stelter, arguing that he was speaking about the viral nature of the murderous video.

@PhillyD @CNN Im wondering if he meant more so why its getting so much traction because the video doesn't seem as bad to youth because of the camera angle — Dylan (@RRelyks) April 16, 2017

@PhillyD @CNN more so making a comment on the fact the video is grabbing so much attention when it shouldnt be and he is reminding people that it is real — Dylan (@RRelyks) April 16, 2017