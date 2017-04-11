‘There can be no joy in such incompetence’: Dan Rather hammers Sean Spicer’s ‘unhinged’ Hitler comments

Tom Boggioni 11 Apr 2017 at 20:21 ET

Legendary journalist Dan Rather absolutely unloaded on White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Tuesday afternoon, bluntly calling him “incompetent.”

Writing on Facebook, Rather was as stunned as the rest of the country about Spicer’s claim that Syrian President Assad was worse than Hitler and his dismissal of Adolph Hitler gassing millions.

“I do not know where to begin,” Rather wrote. “Today in a briefing, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer issued a statement that is so far beyond the pale, so tone deaf and blind to history and our precarious moment in world affairs, that it is with only a heavy heart that I even bring attention to it. There can be no joy in such incompetence.”

Noting that Spicer asserted, “We didn’t use chemical weapons in World War II. You know, you had someone as despicable as Hitler who didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons,” and calling concentration camps “Holocaust centers,” Rather was dumbstruck.

“This line of rhetoric is so unhinged, so amateurish, so lacking in the context and perspective necessary for statesmanship and diplomacy that I do not see how Mr. Spicer can be allowed to continue in his current position,” he wrote. “In the end, this is less about him and more about an administration that is inserting itself in a civil war and now is plunging into a drastic reformulation of American foreign policy without any clear sense that they have a plan. When you try to explain such a situation, it is understandable that your words don’t make sense. ”

“A bar, already set low, continues to drop,” he concluded.