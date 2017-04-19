When you’re swallowing raw sewage at the beach this summer, you can thank Donald Trump

While we spend zillions on security at Mar-a-Lago and shuttling Trump children around the world and leaving Melania’s son in private school in Manhattan, the President is cutting money to check if we’re all swimming in fecal swamps. Yes, his budget would eliminate the funding that pays to test the water at our beaches every week…
