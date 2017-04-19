Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

When you’re swallowing raw sewage at the beach this summer, you can thank Donald Trump

NJ.com

19 Apr 2017 at 03:58 ET                   
A sad little boy runs along the beach (Shutterstock)

While we spend zillions on security at Mar-a-Lago and shuttling Trump children around the world and leaving Melania’s son in private school in Manhattan, the President is cutting money to check if we’re all swimming in fecal swamps. Yes, his budget would eliminate the funding that pays to test the water at our beaches every week…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Will Trump aides face fines for filing their financial statements late?
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+