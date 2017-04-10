‘You bought it’: Robert Reich lists 13 ways Trump has blatantly lied to his own voters

Brad Reed 10 Apr 2017 at 09:30 ET

President Donald Trump has earned a reputation for making false claims, and economist Robert Reich believes that many of these false claims have been made at the expense of Trump’s own voters.

In a new Facebook post, Reich goes over several of Trump’s most frequent campaign promises, and he shows how the president has completely failed to live up to them while in office.

The most obvious Trump reversal comes in the realm of Syria, as Trump said during the 2016 presidential campaign that his chief goal was fighting ISIS, not the regime of Bashar al-Assad.

“He said he wouldn’t bomb Syria,” Reich writes. “You bought it. Then he bombed Syria.”

This was only one of many betrayals Trump has committed, however, as Reich notes that Trump has broken promises related to economic policy, health care policy, and ethics policy.

“He said he’d clean the Washington swamp,” he said. “You bought it. Then he brought into his administration more billionaires, CEOs, and Wall Street moguls than in any administration in history, to make laws that will enrich their businesses.”

Reich also couldn’t resist taking a dig at Trump’s apparent addiction to appointing former Goldman Sachs executives to key positions into his cabinet.

“He said Clinton was in the pockets of Goldman Sachs, and would do whatever they said,” Reich explains. “You bought it. Then he put half a dozen Goldman Sachs executives in positions of power in his administration.”

Read the entire list below.