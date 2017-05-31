ABC cast a Trump supporter who compared the NAACP to the KKK to date first black Bachelorette: report

ABC has been lauded for finally casting their first black Bachelorette — but when it comes to who they cast to “date” her, they weren’t so progressive.
According to HuffPost, 30-year-old Nashville singer Lee Garrett, one of the men cast to date Rachel Lindsay, has a number of problematic tweets in his past — including one that compares the NAACP to the KKK.
HuffPost reported that Garrett once tweeted that the only difference between the historical black civil rights group and the notorious hood-wearing white supremacist group is that “one has the sense of shame to cover their racist ass faces.” He’s also reportedly an avowed supporter of President Donald Trump.
31 May 2017 at 15:57 ET
He didn’t stop there — Garrett’s also tweeted criticisms of the Black Lives Matter movement, expressed a disbelief in the existence of “pretty feminists,” criticized LGBTQ rights supporters as somehow un-American, and claimed that he doesn’t hate Muslims, but does “hate Islam.”
Garrett’s Twitter is now set to private, but the HuffPost article about him does reveal the content of his more problematic tweets in screenshots.
Read the entire report about the conservative Trump supporter cast to date the first black Bachelorette via HuffPost.
