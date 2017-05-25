GOP operative asked Russian hacker Guccifer 2.0 for help — and got 2.5 gigabytes of stolen documents: report

Vladimir Putin (Shutterstock)

A Russian hacker who helped President Donald Trump win the 2016 election also allegedly collaborated with a Republican consultant in Florida.

A Wall Street Journal report published on Thursday revealed that Republican operative Aaron Nevins made a plea last year to Guccifer 2.0, the same hacker who is accused of helping Trump by revealing stolen Democratic National Committee emails.

According to the Journal:

Learning that hacker “Guccifer 2.0” had tapped into a Democratic committee that helps House candidates, Mr. Nevins wrote to the hacker to say: “Feel free to send any Florida based information.” Ten days later, Mr. Nevins received 2.5 gigabytes of Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee documents, some of which he posted on a blog called HelloFLA.com that he ran using a pseudonym.

The report said that the hacker then sent Trump ally Roger Stone a link to the blog post.

During conversations with the Guccifer 2.0, Nevins observed that the documents were “probably worth millions of dollars.”

“Hmmm,” the hacker replied, “ok u owe me a million :)”

In an interview with the paper, Nevins defended his actions as standard political practice.

“I just threw an arrow in the dark,” Nevins explained, noting that when he analyzed the documents, he “realized it was a lot more than even Guccifer knew that he had.”

“If your interests align,” the operative concluded, “never shut any doors in politics.”