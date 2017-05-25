Sean Hannity takes abrupt vacation as advertisers continue to flee his Fox News show

Sean Hannity (Fox News)

Fox News host Sean Hannity is taking an early vacation this week right as advertisers have started fleeing his show.

Hannity announced in his Twitter account Wednesday night that he was taking a “long” Memorial Day weekend starting on Thursday, and he insisted that it had nothing to do with the growing backlash against him for pushing the debunked conspiracy theory about the murder of slain DNC staffer Seth Rich.

“My ANNUAL Memorial Day long weekend starts NOW,” Hannity wrote. “Destroy Trump/Conservative media breathless coverage starts! Did Hannity do last show?”

Uh oh My ANNUAL Memorial Day long weekend starts NOW. Destroy Trump/Conservative media breathless coverage starts! Did Hannity do last show? — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 25, 2017

So far, at least seven different advertisers have agreed to stop selling ads to his TV show, including Cars.com, USAA and Crowne Plaza Hotels.

Hannity has been under fire after his insistence on pushing false claims about the Seth Rich murder, despite the fact that Fox News had retracted its own story about the supposed conspiracy to cover up Rich’s death, and despite the fact that Rich’s parents have publicly begged Hannity and other right-wing news outlets to stop spreading misinformation about their late son.

Hannity agreed to stop talking about the Rich conspiracy theory on Tuesday night, but by Wednesday morning he was having an angry meltdown on Twitter about “liberal fascists” and George Soros conspiring to silence him.

Fox News denied there was anything unusual about his vacation. “Like the rest of the country, Sean Hannity is taking a vacation for Memorial Day weekend and will be back on Tuesday. Those who suggest otherwise are going to look foolish,” a spokesperson said in a statement.