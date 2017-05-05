‘Not coincidences’: Dem intel member directly connects Page and Flynn to collusion with Russia on election

Rep. Eric Swalwell speaks to CNN (Photo: Screen grab)

More and more evidence is stacking up against President Donald Trump’s aides Carter Page, Ret. Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn and others that Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) sees a trend emerging.

As a member of the United States House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the CIA Subcommittee, Swalwell has been able to review the classified information about Flynn, Page and the rest of the Russian investigation. He’s certain there was collusion.

“I have seen the evidence on that, I think the best thing we can do on our committee is to follow that evidence and review all relevant documents and hear from all relevant witnesses and see if Carter Page is serious about coming in and answering the tough questions,” Swalwell told CNN Friday.

Stand-in host Brianna Keilar asked what makes him sure there is collusion, recognizing he couldn’t divulge the classified intelligence he’s seen.

“Evidence that I’ve reviewed on the classified side — you don’t have to be a lawyer and don’t have to have access to classified information to see behavior of people like Carter Page, also Roger Stone who told the world months before John Podesta’s e-mails were released that John Podesta was about to spend his time in the barrel,” he continued. “That’s information we now know he received while he was communicating with Guccifer2.0 that received the hacked Democratic Party e-mails.”

Swalwell noted that there is a kind of “consciousness of guilt” among those who initially denied having met with.

“Then when confronted finally had to fess up or step aside like General Michael Flynn who had talked to the Russian Ambassador and lied to the vice president about it,” he continued. “And then, of course, our attorney general twice asked by the senate if he had ever met the Russian Ambassador or anyone with the Russian government and he said no and when it was later learned that he had he said he had just been forgetful. These do not appear to be coincidences. They appear to be a convergence.”

Watch the exchange below:



‘Not coincidences’: Dem intel member connects… by sarahburris