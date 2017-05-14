‘Sarah is out! Spicy is in! Booya!’: Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer takes back the WH briefing room

Melissa McCarthy returns to SNL as Sean Spicer (Screen capture)

Actress and comedian Melissa McCarthy returned to “Saturday Night Live” this week to reprise her role as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

The skit began with cast-member Aidy Bryant playing Sarah Sanders Huckabee standing in for Spicer.

“For those of you who don’t know me yet, my father is Mike Huckabee and my mother is a big southern hamburger,” she said. “And yes, obviously I’m hilarious like my daddy.”

It didn’t take long for Spicer to emerge from the bushes outside, however, and seize control of the briefing.

“Spicy is back,” he said. “Sarah is out. Spicy is in. Booya! Alright, let’s do this. First question, the Michelin Man. Oh, I’m sorry, Glen.”

“Yes, so people are saying that based on President Trump’s tweets that he is unhinged,” asked a reporter. “Would you agree?

“Oh, my god, Glen,” Spicer replied. “Do I come to your job and slap those seven or eight hot dogs out of your mouth?”

The rest of the presser proceeded in a similar manner, with puppets and more insults until Spicer suddenly became weary of the press scrum and drove his podium away to President Donald Trump’s office where he asked, “Have you ever asked me to say anything that isn’t true?”

“Only since you started working here,” Trump replied.

“I don’t think I can do this anymore, Mr. President,” Spicer said. “They’re saying you are going to replace me with Sarah.”

“Sean, come on,” Trump replied. “I would never do that. She doesn’t have your special spice: salt and pepper and a little bit of sugar.”

Watch the video, embedded below: