‘Small circle’ of Justice Department officials were aware of Comey’s memos on Trump meetings: report

President Donald Trump and former FBI Director James Comey (Photos: Screen captures)

As the news cycle remains dominated by the revelation of memos written by fired FBI Director James Comey as part of a “paper trail” of perceived misbehavior by President Donald Trump, we are learning more about who had access to Comey’s cache of memos.

In the Washington Post‘s report confirming the existence of the Comey memos, sources allege that officials at the Department of Justice had access to the memos.

According to the Post‘s sources, “details of Comey’s notes were shared with a very small circle of people at the FBI and Justice Department”.

MSNBC justice and security analyst Matthew Miller aired concerns on Twitter about the possibility that the memos had reached Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein — the two officials whose letters to President Trump about Comey were used as initial justifications for the former FBI director’s termination.

“If Sessions & Rosenstein knew this when they signed off on his firing,” Miller tweeted, “their positions aren’t tenable”.

