‘SO F*CKING UNHINGED’: Internet erupts after White House send out bizarrely glowing Trump statement

After the White House issued a bizarre statement touting President Donald Trump’s “magnetic personality,” some Twitter users couldn’t hold back on the hilarity.
“Suppose it would’ve been a bit on the nose for the WH to come right out and refer to Donald as ‘Dear Leader’,” actor and activist George Takei tweeted.
Takei wasn’t the only one who heard echoes of North Korea’s forced obsession with their leaders.
“Supreme Ruler does indeed make us feel special and makes our hunger go away,” another user tweeted.
“Some will say bizarre statements like this are an attempt to distract but the truth is the WH isn’t that coordinated,” another Twitter user said.
Read some of the best responses below:
White House statement: "Just the other day I was marveling at the president's flexibility. He did a cartwheel while solving Rubik's Cube."
— Matt Zoller Seitz (@mattzollerseitz) May 30, 2017
@kurteichenwald @EWDolan Statement went on to say, "His hair shimmered as his glistening chest heaved with the mighty weight of a thousand wild stallions…"
— KRoe3 (@KRoe3) May 30, 2017
@kurteichenwald They can stick a million pretty flowers in Trumps ass but he will never be a vase.
— paris langford (@weeweeparee) May 30, 2017
@kurteichenwald That statement sounds like Hope Hicks did a "find and replace" search of a North Korean statement, subbing "Trump" for "Kim Jong Un"
— Tony Wyche (@tonywyche) May 30, 2017
i changed one thing about this statement from trump white house spokesperson hope hicks, see if you can find it pic.twitter.com/wnH0j5F7pZ
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) May 30, 2017
what the fuck…an official white house statement about #trump : SO FUCKING UNHINGED… https://t.co/YVGmMaMmnq via @slate
— moby XⓋX (@thelittleidiot) May 30, 2017
@KimbyIndy @LouiseMensch A lot of people think Charles Manson has a magnetic personality and exudes positive energy Just means they're also sociopaths. Not screwing
— Julie (@jdubu2) May 30, 2017
@tbtltheresa007 @CrowleyAntmarga @ddale8 Magnetic personality pic.twitter.com/ZbHswRA4XQ
— Contrahour (@Contrahour) May 29, 2017
30 May 2017 at 16:36 ET
