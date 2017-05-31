Quantcast

Tesla CEO Elon Musk will ditch Trump’s business advisers council if he scraps Paris climate deal

Brad Reed

31 May 2017 at 14:13 ET                   
Elon Musk, the entreprenuerial wiz, co-founder of PayPal and Zip2 and founder of SpaceX and now Tesla Motors (JD Lasica/Flickr)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has repeatedly come under fire from environmentalists for being a member of President Donald Trump’s council of business advisers, says he will leave the group if Trump scraps the Paris accord on climate change.

After news broke on Wednesday that Trump was likely to abandon the plan, Musk quickly took to Twitter to assure his followers that he would push for Trump to stay in the deal.

“Don’t know which way Paris will go, but I’ve done all I can to advise directly to POTUS, through others in WH & via councils, that we remain,” Musk wrote.

One follower then asked him what he would do if Trump spurned his advice and dropped the climate pact anyway.

“Will have no choice but to depart councils in that case,” the Tesla CEO said.

In the past, Musk has justified his presence on the advisory council by noting that “advisory councils simply provide advice and attending does not mean that I agree with actions by the Administration.” However, it seems there are limits to Musk’s tolerance, and quitting a major climate change agreement is his personal red line.

