When Dr. Vivek Murthy’s photo suddenly disappeared from the US surgeon general’s Twitter account, social media was abuzz with people speculating on which proverbial hill his career as surgeon general had ended. Doctors like me wondered which devoted guardian of the public’s health could next face the same fate. The day after being fired, Murthy confirmed…
‘Shameful’: Internet slams Jason Chaffetz for going after Obama’s pension — instead of Trump’s Russia ties
WATCH: Morning Joe’s Joe and Mika react awkwardly as colleagues congratulate them on engagement
Get insurance through work? GOP plan would let employers deny coverage for maternity and other care
Sarah Palin was right: There will be death panels — under Trumpcare 3.0
Ben Carson: Homeless shelters shouldn’t be ‘comfortable settings’ or else people might ‘just stay’ in them
‘They get along unbelievably well’: Trump abruptly claims Israel and Palestinians ‘work together beautifully’
Morning Joe nails GOP rush on health care: ‘They’ve got to pass it’ before everyone sees how bad it is
Powerful photo shows teenage Girl Scout standing up to angry neo-Nazi
Tennessee Scientology facility closed after cops find patients held against their will
‘That is a lie’: Cuomo nails Paul Ryan ‘intentionally deceiving people’ with fake news on Obamacare repeal
The surgeon general’s sudden dismissal should alarm all doctors
04 May 2017 at 09:18 ET
About the Author
New Stories
Get the best of Raw Story, delivered daily
Trump News
New Videos