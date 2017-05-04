Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

The surgeon general’s sudden dismissal should alarm all doctors

STAT

04 May 2017 at 09:18 ET                   
Vivek Murthy (Facebook fan page)

When Dr. Vivek Murthy’s photo suddenly disappeared from the US surgeon general’s Twitter account, social media was abuzz with people speculating on which proverbial hill his career as surgeon general had ended. Doctors like me wondered which devoted guardian of the public’s health could next face the same fate. The day after being fired, Murthy confirmed…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Tennessee Scientology facility closed after cops find patients held against their will
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+