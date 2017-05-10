Quantcast
2016
News
US News
World
Science
Tech
Media
Video
Opinion
Pandagon
Panic in Funland
Katie Halper
Ed Schultz
Ana Kasparian
Commentary
More
Privacy Policy
Term of Service
Media Kit ( PDF )
News Tips
Copyright & Syndication Questions
Banned from Commenting ?
Masthead
Jobs and Interships
Facebook, U.S. News
Trump invited Russian ambassadors into Oval Office because ‘Putin asked him to’
10 May 2017 at 20:34 ET
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

According to a recent POLITICO article about President Donald Trump’s strange meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russia’s U.S. Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, Trump held the meeting in the Oval Office at the behest of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“He chose to receive him because Putin asked him to,” an anonymous White House source told POLITICO. “Putin did specifically ask on the call when they last talked.”

You can read POLITICO‘s entire report on Trump’s bizarre Oval Office meeting on their website.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected]
Next on Raw Story >
Trump has diagnosed himself with ‘narcissism’ because he believes it’s ‘vital for success’: WaPo
Newest Stories
Read more stories