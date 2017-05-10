Trump invited Russian ambassadors into Oval Office because ‘Putin asked him to’

Noor Al-Sibai 10 May 2017 at 20:34 ET

According to a recent POLITICO article about President Donald Trump’s strange meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russia’s U.S. Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, Trump held the meeting in the Oval Office at the behest of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“He chose to receive him because Putin asked him to,” an anonymous White House source told POLITICO. “Putin did specifically ask on the call when they last talked.”

