WikiLeaks poised to release hacked Marcon documents as his poll numbers rise, mirroring US election

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange (AFP Photo/Jack Taylor)

The self-described “transparency site” WikiLeaks is poised to publish “a significant” number of documents relating to Emmanuel Macron, as reports show the French centrist politician pulling ahead in the polls against far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen.

#MacronLeaks: A significant leak. It is not economically feasible to fabricate the whole. We are now checking parts. https://t.co/wLemQiYHT2 — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) May 5, 2017

The timing mirrors document dumps carried out by WikiLeaks prior to the 2016 presidential election, which contained hacked emails from Hillary Clinton campaign associates. WikiLeaks continued to publish documents even as US officials said there was growing evidence the site was functioning as an arm of the Russian government.

“By October, it had become clear that the Russians were trying to help the Trump campaign,” one U.S. official told Reuters back in January. That source noted there was “a circuitous route” from Russia’s military intelligence agency to WikiLeaks in an attempt mask the source.

WikiLeaks founder has denied any connection to Russia, and Russia has denied any meddling in the U.S. election.

In February, France’s directorate-general for external security warned Russia would try to influence the election. Likewise, France’s foreign affairs minister accused Russia of “unacceptable interference” in the country. In March, Putin denied French election meddling, even as he hosted Le Pen at the Kremlin in Moscow.

WikiLeaks said that they cannot validate the legitimacy of the leaks and tweeted that they had no part in hacking, rather they’re merely reporting the leaked information.