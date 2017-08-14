Charlottesville white supremacist marcher gets ID’d on Twitter and loses job at hot dog restaurant

'Alt-right' protester Cole White photographed marching with a torch on the campus of UVA (Twitter.com)

Another “alt-right” white supremacist marcher photographed in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend has learned why his 19th and 20th century forebears wore hoods to their rallies.

According to the East Bay Times, Cole White of Berkeley, CA has lost his job at Top Dog — a chain of hot dog restaurants.

“Effective Saturday 12th August, Cole White no longer works at Top Dog,” said an email statement from the restaurant chain. “The actions of those in Charlottesville are not supported by Top Dog. We believe in individual freedom and voluntary association for everyone.”

On Saturday, Twitter user @YesYoureRacist began to circulate photos of the tiki-torch-carrying mob of white supremacist who marched on Friday night, as well as photos from the “Unite the Right” march, which quickly devolved into a violent melee in which a 20-year-old white supremacist rammed his car into a crowd of anti-fascist marchers, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring at least 19 others.

Using the hashtag #GoodNightAltRight, @YesYoureRacist collected identification on a number of racist marchers, including White and James Allsup, the president of Washington State University’s chapter of the College Republicans.

One marcher — identified as 20-year-old Peter Cvjetanovic — tried to frantically backtrack after being exposed as one of the white supremacist marchers, insisting he’s “not the angry racist” people see in the viral photos.