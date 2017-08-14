Quantcast

FBI and DHS warned Trump about Alt-Right terrorists just months before the attack in Charlottesville: report

David Edwards

14 Aug 2017 at 13:21 ET                   
Donald Trump during CNN debate (Photo: Screen capture via video)

Throughout his campaign and presidency, Donald Trump has been reluctant to criticize domestic terrorism and hate groups operating within the United States. The president has focused almost solely on foreign threats but the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security reportedly informed Trump months ago about the domestic threat.

In a May intelligence bulletin published by Foreign Policy magazine on Monday, DHS and the FBI pointed out that attacks by white supremacists on U.S. soil far outnumbered every other type of terrorist threat.

The agencies concluded that attacks by white supremacists “likely will continue to pose a threat of lethal violence over the next year.”

After an Alt-Right white nationalist allegedly killed one woman and injured 20 more during a pro-Confederacy march in Charlottesville, Virginia last week, Trump declined to link the attack to racism, and he instead blamed the melee on “both sides” — even though there is no evidence that the peaceful counter-protesters encouraged violence.

The intelligence bulletin makes clear that white supremacists “were responsible for 49 homicides in 26 attacks from 2000 to 2016 … more than any other domestic extremist movement.”

White Supremacist Extremism JIB by David_Edwards on Scribd

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
