‘White Supremacist in Chief’: Internet crushes Trump’s latest defense of ‘beautiful’ Confederate statues

Brad Reed

17 Aug 2017 at 10:00 ET                   
Donald Trump (Photo: Screen capture)

President Donald Trump on Thursday weighed back in on the debate over whether to remove statues and monuments erected in tribute to politicians and generals who served in the Confederacy during the American Civil War.

“Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments,” the president wrote on Twitter. “The beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns and parks will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced!”

Many Twitter users were quick to hammer Trump for his praise of “beautiful” Confederate monuments, most of which were erected decades after the end of the Civil War, as a chart posted by CNN’s Brian Ries shows.

Check out some of the top reactions below.

 

