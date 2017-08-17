‘White Supremacist in Chief’: Internet crushes Trump’s latest defense of ‘beautiful’ Confederate statues

Donald Trump (Photo: Screen capture)

President Donald Trump on Thursday weighed back in on the debate over whether to remove statues and monuments erected in tribute to politicians and generals who served in the Confederacy during the American Civil War.

“Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments,” the president wrote on Twitter. “The beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns and parks will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced!”

Many Twitter users were quick to hammer Trump for his praise of “beautiful” Confederate monuments, most of which were erected decades after the end of the Civil War, as a chart posted by CNN’s Brian Ries shows.

Most Confederate monuments curiously went up whenever America seemed to be making progress on race relations https://t.co/4mUOlFlRDs pic.twitter.com/MM16BPNHhK — Brian Ries (@moneyries) August 17, 2017

“the beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns and parks will be greatly missed” pic.twitter.com/iuYdelTlx9 — Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) August 17, 2017

MONUMENTS TO SLAVERY, RACISM, AND FEAR ARE NOT “BEAUTIFUL”! — Jules (@jules_su) August 17, 2017

So we’re tripling down on defending racists? pic.twitter.com/jJjGBuOK38 — #DoSomethingGOP (@AHamiltonSpirit) August 17, 2017

Well, that pretty much clinches it.

You will forever be known as our White Supremacist in Chief from this point on. — Holly O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) August 17, 2017

Let’s learn from Jefferson Davis how to tear apart a nation! https://t.co/sHCuMDDgUf — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) August 17, 2017

Seems like Trump’s celebrating treason against the United States but only for a really good reason, like defending chattel slavery. — LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) August 17, 2017

The good news for you is that no Trump statue will ever be torn down – since no Trump statue will ever be made. — Greg Shugar (@GregShugar) August 17, 2017

Here’s one of those “beatiful statues and monuments” President Trump is referring to. Read the inscription. pic.twitter.com/6sClh8Ccsc — Soledad O’Brien (@soledadobrien) August 17, 2017

Your idea of beauty is gold ceilings and paintings of yourself, so this is a bit subjective. — Rob DenBleyker (@RobDenBleyker) August 17, 2017

Heather Heyer “…will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced!” — Fighting Bob (@Fighting_Bob) August 17, 2017