WATCH: Donald Trump boasts that Turkey attack proves him right on border wall

Donald Trump speaks at the Mar-A-Lago on New Year's Eve (Screenshot, Palm Beach Daily News)

President-Elect Donald Trump held a New Year’s Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida where he gave a speech about his plans for the White House as he prepares to be sworn in on Jan. 20.

A video obtained by the Palm Beach Daily News shows Trump boasting of his plans to build a border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. He suggested that there is a need for the wall, especially after a club in Istanbul, Turkey was attacked by an armed gunman during New Year celebrations.

In his speech, Trump said, “We’re going to have strong borders so that when people come into the country, they’re going to come into the country legally. This is the way we want it.”

“We will build a wall, you know that. We will build a wall,” he said to a cheering crowd. “And speaking of walls,” he continued, “In Turkey tonight — has anybody heard?”

“Big disaster took place in Turkey tonight,” he said. “Many, many, many people killed … It’s a horror show. So we’re going to get things running properly.”

