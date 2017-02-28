Quantcast

‘This is insane’: Trump blasted for parroting same anti-Jewish conspiracy as white supremacist site

Eric W. Dolan

28 Feb 2017 at 15:21 ET                   
Donald Trump (Photo: uplift_the_world / Shutterstock)

President Donald Trump received a lashing online after suggesting that his supporters were being framed for anti-Semitic bomb threats.

Trump on Tuesday suggested to attorneys generals that threats targeting Jewish community centers and attacks on Jewish cemeteries could be false flag operations. When speaking about the acts, which he called “reprehensible,” the president said “the reverse can be true,” according to Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “Someone’s doing it to make others look bad,” Trump added.

“He just said, ‘sometimes it’s the reverse,'” Shapiro recalled. “‘It’s to make people or make others look bad.’ He used ‘reverse’ two to three times in his comments.”

The Anti-Defamation League quickly released a statement calling on the president to clarify his remarks.

Tom Bonier of the political data firm TargetSmart noted that the conspiracy theory that bomb threats against Jewish community centers were a false flag operation appeared on a white supremacist website.

Many other Twitter users were outraged by the president’s comments.

About the Author
Eric W. Dolan has served as an editor for Raw Story since August 2010, and is based out of Sacramento, California. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University. Eric is also the publisher and editor of the psychology news website PsyPost. You can follow him on Twitter @ewdolan.
