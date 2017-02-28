‘This is insane’: Trump blasted for parroting same anti-Jewish conspiracy as white supremacist site

Donald Trump (Photo: uplift_the_world / Shutterstock)

President Donald Trump received a lashing online after suggesting that his supporters were being framed for anti-Semitic bomb threats.

Trump on Tuesday suggested to attorneys generals that threats targeting Jewish community centers and attacks on Jewish cemeteries could be false flag operations. When speaking about the acts, which he called “reprehensible,” the president said “the reverse can be true,” according to Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “Someone’s doing it to make others look bad,” Trump added.

“He just said, ‘sometimes it’s the reverse,'” Shapiro recalled. “‘It’s to make people or make others look bad.’ He used ‘reverse’ two to three times in his comments.”

The Anti-Defamation League quickly released a statement calling on the president to clarify his remarks.

ADL: "We are astonished by what the President reportedly said. It is incumbent upon the White House to immediately clarify these remarks." pic.twitter.com/NzLBSxI1Tj — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) February 28, 2017

Tom Bonier of the political data firm TargetSmart noted that the conspiracy theory that bomb threats against Jewish community centers were a false flag operation appeared on a white supremacist website.

About Trump's theory that the JCC threats are a false flag operation: 20 hours ago, the same theory appeared on a white supremacist site. pic.twitter.com/P4qi9L7w1G — Tom Bonier (@tbonier) February 28, 2017

Either Trump organically came to the same conclusion as white supremacists did, or he is parroting them. Neither is a good look. — Tom Bonier (@tbonier) February 28, 2017

Many other Twitter users were outraged by the president’s comments.

