WATCH LIVE: FBI Director James Comey testifies about Russia before the House Intelligence Committee
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
FBI director James Comey is testifying before the House Intelligence Committee on Monday about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, as well as accusations that former President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower.
Watch a live stream of the hearing, scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET, below.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion