WATCH LIVE: FBI Director James Comey testifies about Russia before the House Intelligence Committee

Reuters

20 Mar 2017 at 08:11 ET                   
FBI director James Comey (Brookings Institution/Flickr)

FBI director James Comey is testifying before the House Intelligence Committee on Monday about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, as well as accusations that former President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower.

Watch a live stream of the hearing, scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET, below.

