Vox’s Liz Plank blasts Mike Pence’s ‘benevolent sexism’ and the ‘antiquated view’ GOP has of women

Vox.com producer and correspondent Liz Plank said on Sunday that Vice President Mike Pence’s marriage rules about not dining alone with women other than his wife are different from Donald Trump’s “hostile sexism,” but it’s still demeaning and treats women as unequal to men.

MSNBC’s Richard Lui asked Plank if it’s sexist that Pence won’t dine alone with anyone other than his wife Karen and will not attend events where alcohol is being served without her at his side.

“Yes, it’s sexist,” Plank said matter-of-factly. “But I think it’s a different kind of sexism than we’re used to seeing.”

We have two men in the White House, she said, one who brags openly about sexually assaulting women and another one who “doesn’t want to eat alone with a woman.”

This isn’t the kind of “hostile sexism” we see from someone like Trump, Plank said, it’s “benevolent sexism,” which is still a form of discrimination, but it’s “sexism with a smile.”

This kind of sexism is rooted in the belief that women and men are fundamentally different and that women “can be excluded from very important parts of society because they are women.”

It’s emblematic, she said, of “the antiquated view that a lot of members of the GOP have of women.”

“If you look at the way Mike Pence and Donald Trump have conducted themselves in the White House, signing executive orders restricting women’s reproductive rights without a woman in the room,” Plank said, you can see where their priorities really lie.

