WATCH: Liberal journalist rips Julian Assange for ‘gruesome’ Trump/Clinton comparison in fiery interview

Allan Nairn, JUlian Assange -- Democracy Now! screenshot

An interview with Julian Assange on progressive website Democracy Now! took a nasty turn when a liberal journalist called the Wikileaks founder out for insisting that President Donald Trump and former Secretary of Sate Hillary Clinton were “equally dangerous.”

During a webcast with Assange, who was speaking from the Ecuadorian embassy in London where he has taken up residence, journalist Allan Nairn discussed Wikileak’s impact on the 2016 election.

After boasting that Wikileaks did a “good job staging” the release of information provided to them — drawn from hacked DNC emails — Assange stated, “We will do that for any source, any whistle-blower that comes forward.”

“Mr. Assange, you said that you did not get the leaks directly from a state, you said you know that you did not get the leaks directly from a state,” Nairn began. “Do you know that Russia didn’t give you the leaks through an intermediary?”

“I’m not going to be playing 20 questions on our sources, I’m sure you understand,” Assange countered.

“So it is possible, as Comey said, that Russia gave you the leaks through an intermediary?” Nairn pressed.

“I’m simply not going to comment on that,” Assange replied.

Nairn noted that he believed Wikileaks took the view that Trump would be less dangerous than Clinton.

‘No we didn’t,” Assange interrupted with Nairn shooting back, “I think you did.”

“I think that concept is wildly gruesomely mistaken,” Nairn continued.

“That’s fine for you to say that,” Assange excitedly responded. “I was asked before which one I preferred, and my response to the question was like being asked if I preferred cholera or do I prefer gonorrhea.”

“Okay, let’s say you framed it that way,” Nairn shot back , only to have Assange insist, “Historical revisionism is occurring,” before adding the Democrats were responsible for the “epic loss” to Trump.

“If I may,” Nairn interjected, “The Trump campaign thought that Wikileaks was on their side. Now, the idea, that Mr. Assange just suggested that Trump and Clinton were equally dangerous, two different deadly diseases, I think is wildly and gruesomely mistaken.”

“Clinton represented a criminal establishment, but Trump and the people he brought in, make it worse and more criminal,” Nairn concluded.

Watch the video below via Democracy Now: