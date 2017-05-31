Comey plans to confirm bombshell allegations against Trump in public testimony: report

President Donald Trump and former FBI Director James Comey (Photos: Screen captures)

An unnamed source is telling CNN that former FBI Director James Comey plans to confirm bombshell reports about his interactions with President Donald Trump during a public testimony that could come as soon as next week.

According to the source, Comey has already spoken with Robert Mueller, who was tapped to act as the special prosecutor in the Russian probe, about the overall parameters of what he plans to say. No firm date has yet been set for Comey’s testimony, however.

Developing…