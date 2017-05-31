Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Comey plans to confirm bombshell allegations against Trump in public testimony: report

Brad Reed

31 May 2017 at 13:07 ET                   
President Donald Trump and former FBI Director James Comey (Photos: Screen captures)

An unnamed source is telling CNN that former FBI Director James Comey plans to confirm bombshell reports about his interactions with President Donald Trump during a public testimony that could come as soon as next week.

According to the source, Comey has already spoken with Robert Mueller, who was tapped to act as the special prosecutor in the Russian probe, about the overall parameters of what he plans to say. No firm date has yet been set for Comey’s testimony, however.

Developing…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Racist vandals deface LeBron James’ L.A. home with ‘N-word’ graffiti
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+