‘In their souls, they are traitors to this country’: Olbermann blisters Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump

Keith Olbermann on Charlie Rose (screengrab)

Broadcaster Keith Olbermann began his GQ show The Resistance demanding the arrest of Jared Kushner.

“I call for the immediate arrest of Jared Kushner,” Olbermann urged.

“If he should not be suspected of money-launder, racketeering, and influence peddling, then he should be suspected of obstruction of justice and espionage,” Olbermann explained, before adding, “and possibly worse.”

Olbermann cited 18 U.S. Code § 794, which says that anyone convicted of violating such federal law, “shall be punished by death or by imprisonment for any term of years or for life.”

“These people do not believe in the law, these people do not believe in patriotism, these people do not believe in the United States of America,” Olbermann stated. “These people — Kushner, his wife, Trump, General Allen, General McMaster, General Flynn, the others — are in their souls, if not under the law, traitors to this country.”

“No matter which excuse Kushner has for proposing to talk to Russia, using secret Russia communications, while surrounded by Russian spies, inside Russian territory, there is but one answer: arrest Kushner now,” Olbermann concluded.

Kushner’s marriage to Ivanka Trump positioned him as one of Donald Trump’s closest confidantes during the campaign and within the White House. Kushner is reportedly miserable at the White House as reports indicate he spoke with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak about establishing a secret backchannel line of communication between Trump’s organization and the Kremlin, resulting in Kushner being “under scrutiny” by the FBI.

On Friday, it was reported Kushner failed to disclose multiple conversations between himself and Kislyak, though a lawyer for the businessman claimed he has “no recollection” of such communications.

“There’s another question about his security clearance, and whether he was forthcoming about his contacts [with Russia],” Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA) told ABC’s Martha Raddatz. “If these allegations are true and he had discussions with the Russians about establishing a backchannel and didn’t reveal that, that’s a real problem in terms of whether he should maintain that security clearance.”

Kushner’s meeting with Russian banker and Vladimir Putin ally Sergey Gorkov in December 2016 is, according to the Times, “now being scrutinized by the F.B.I. as part of its investigation into alleged Russian attempts to disrupt last year’s presidential campaign, and whether any of Mr. Trump’s advisers assisted in such efforts.”

Gorkov’s bank, Vnesheconombank (VEB), was placed under sanction in 2014 for their role as a government-owned financial institution in Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

Watch the whole video: