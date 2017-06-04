London mayor scorches Trump: ‘More important things to do’ than respond to ‘ill-informed tweets’

London Mayor Sadiq Khan appeared to back Democrat Hillary Clinton in the presidential race, pegging her as a "left center" politician similar to himself (AFP Photo/Nova Safo)

A spokesperson for London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Sunday fired back at what he said were “ill-informed tweets” from President Donald Trump about the recent terrorist attack.

Following the Saturday attacks in London that killed seven people and injured dozens, Trump blasted Khan on Twitter.

“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!’” Trump complained.

In a statement on Sunday, Khan’s spokesperson said that the mayor had “more important things to do” than respond to President Trump.

“The Mayor is busy working with police, emergency services and the government to coordinate the response to this horrific and cowardly terrorist attack,” a statement from the mayor’s office said. “He has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police — including armed officers — on the streets.”