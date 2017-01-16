‘He’s not a great thinker’: Alec Baldwin explains how he nails Trump’s personality so perfectly on SNL

Actor Alec Baldwin (Photo: via Shutterstock)

Alec Baldwin has not only managed to nail a caricature of Donald Trump, he has also infuriated the president-elect to such an extent that the leader of the free world goes into attack mode on Twitter.

“We always default to [using words like] ‘fantastic,’ ‘amazing,’ ‘terrific,’” Baldwin told WNYC. “He never comes up with anything stronger or clearer … He’s not a great thinker. He demonstrates that over and over again. It’s kind of harrowing, actually.”

Baldwin has not only enjoyed the role, he’s enjoyed taunting Trump personally on multiple occasions.

It took a lot of convincing by Saturday Night Live producer and creator Lorne Michaels to convince Baldwin to take on the role as a regular. When Trump won, however, Baldwin ended up in a commitment to perform the role for the next four years.

The WNYC interview came just after the Golden Globes, where Trump received a lot of criticism from award winners and was the butt of jokes for host Jimmy Fallon. Baldwin explained that those in Hollywood are more apt to empathy and giving back, so they don’t understand people like Trump or Republicans who encourage people to hoard money and only think about themselves.

“They have a conscious that tells them, ‘I want to do well but I want to do good,'” Baldwin explained. “And you have a Republican Party who’s been telling people for many many years, ‘Don’t worry so much about doing good. Let’s get you to do well first.'”

Baldwin also shared his concerns about the way the new administration will handle the climate crisis. As an environmentalist, Baldwin has long advocated for solar and wind power and spoke out against oil and gas processes like fracking. He told WNYC that his dream would be putting windmills on the Great Lakes, known for producing a huge amount of wind. The reporter noted that Baldwin’s eyes light up when he talks about ways to generate huge amounts of power using green technology.

One regret Baldwin confessed was that he backed off once President Barack Obama was elected and didn’t hold his feet to the liberal fire.

“I kind of backed off and wasn’t really involved,” Baldwin said. “That concern of, ‘Oh, Obama’s got everything covered’ — it was a mistake. Not that I have a lot of complaints about Obama, I have some, but I will say that my personal view of the presidency and what the president can and can’t do and how that man or woman in the future would operate is a very particular picture of what the president can do and can’t do and what kind of systems he walks into or are already in place and aren’t going to change…”

He also called President Obama an “elegant, thoughtful and gracious” president and concluded that it should count for something.