Corey Lewandowski accuses Obama of bugging Jeff Sessions’ senate office when he met with Russians

Corey Lewandowski on Fox News -- (Screen grab)

Former Donald Trump presidential campaign manager Corey Lewandowski accused the administration of ex-President Barack Obama of eavesdropping on conversations between current Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak while Sessions was still a senator.

Appearing on on Fox News’ Justice with Judge Jeanine, the former Trump aide turned lobbyist doubled down on President Trump’s accusation that Obama had the phones at Trump Tower tapped prior to the election, stating that Sessions was also placed under surveillance.

Like Trump, Lewandowski was long on accusations but short on evidence.

“They did spend time listening to conversations between then-Senator Jeff Sessions and the ambassador to Russia while he was in his Senate office,” Lewandowski told host Jeanine Pirro. “If that were to take place — which supposedly did take place — what other conversations did they listen in on from the American public?”

Lewandowski appeared to be doubling down on the attacks on Obama at a time when the embattled Sessions is reeling after being accused of lying about contacts with the Russian government during his confirmation hearings.

Calling it “very concerning,” Lewandowski added, “Is it possible that that previous administration was listening to the conversations that took place in Trump Tower from their political opponents? If that is the case, and what Donald Trump alludes to is accurate, then that’s very, very disturbing for our future going forward.”

Like Donald Trump’s tweet on Saturday morning, Lewandowski failed to provide where he received his information.

