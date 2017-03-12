Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

SNL mocks Ivanka Trump with scathing ‘Complicit’ perfume ad

Tom Boggioni

12 Mar 2017 at 07:43 ET                   
Scarlett Johansson as Ivanka Trump on SNL -- screencapture

On SNL, host Scarlett Johansson became Ivanka Trump in a brilliantly conceived faux ad touting her perfume “Complicit.”

“She’s a woman who knows what she wants. And knows what she’s doing,” the ad tells us before undercutting her image as a feminist who reportedly will suppress her father’s worst impulses.

“A feminist, an advocate, a champion for women,” the commercial suggests. “But, like, how?”

“She’s loyal. Devoted, but probably should’ve bounced after that whole Access Hollywood bus thing.” the ad continues before getting to the cutting line: “For the woman who could stop all this ― but won’t.”

Watch the video below via SNL:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: Scarlett Johansson’s talking dog turns out to be a Trump-spouting ‘monster’ on SNL
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+