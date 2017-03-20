Trump’s presidential Twitter account disputes damaging Comey testimony with misleading videos

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters (Fox News/screen grab)

President Donald Trump’s official @POTUS Twitter account pushed back against damaging revelations from the House Intelligence Committee hearing with misleading video clips.

The account started tweeting out a series of video clips from Monday’s hearing about three hours after it began.

One of those tweets inaccurately claimed that FBI Director James Comey and NSA Director Adm. Mike Rogers said Russia “did not influence [the] electoral process.”

FBI Director Comey refuses to deny he briefed President Obama on calls made by Michael Flynn to Russia. pic.twitter.com/cUZ5KgBSYP — President Trump (@POTUS) March 20, 2017

The video clips shows Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), the committee’s chairman and a Trump transition team official, asking whether vote tallies were hacked in states where the Republican candidate defeated Hillary Clinton.

Comey and Rogers said no such evidence had been found, but the FBI director did confirm the Trump campaign had been under investigation for possible ties to Russia since late July.

The officials also said no evidence had been found to back Trump’s claim that former President Barack Obama had ordered a wiretap of Trump Tower during the campaign.

The other tweets from the president’s official account covered GOP lawmakers’ questions about leaks of classified information to reporters and whether Comey had briefed Obama on calls made by disgraced national security adviser Michael Flynn to Russia.