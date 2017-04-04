Quantcast

Louis C.K. destroys Trump on Colbert show: ‘He’s just a gross, crook, dirty, rotten lying sack of sh*t’

Tom Boggioni

04 Apr 2017 at 23:49 ET                   
Louis C.K on The Late Show -- (CBS screenshot)

Appearing the The Late Show, comedian Louis C.K. went off on liars and President Donald Trump in particular, calling him a “Lying sack of sh*t.”

As he sat with host Stephen Colbert, C.K. launched into a diatribe about liars before turning to Trump.

“Someones people lie, ‘That guy lied, they found out he lied.’ Then there’s somebody who lies because they can’t quite stay inside the boundaries of truth,” C.K. excitedly explained. “Then you have a liar, somebody who it’s almost like a problem, they lie a lot.”

Addressing Trump he continued, “Then you have a lying sack of sh*t. That’s somebody who just they just lie, they like it, he likes it. He just goes, ‘Heh heh, that wasn’t even true, wasn’t even true.’ Then I said ‘they were liars.'”

“It’s just insane. It’s just gross. He’s just a gross, crook, dirty, rotten, lying sack of sh*t, that’s how I feel,” the comedian said.

“Louis, there’s a guy who voted for him up there,” replied Colbert pointing high up in the Ed Sullivan Theater.

“Look if you voted, that’s the guy he lied to,” he said. “He didn’t lie to me. He lied to him, he didn’t lie to me.”

“Everybody else was like ‘yeah, no that’s not true.’ But that guy bought it, ” he concluded as the audeince applauded.

Watch the video below via Twitter:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
