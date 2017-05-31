Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Spicer says White House to defer all Russia questions to lawyer as investigation heats up

Noor Al-Sibai

31 May 2017 at 16:10 ET                   
White House press secretary Sean Spicer (Screenshot)

During Wednesday’s audio-only White House press briefing, Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters that all questions about investigations involving President Donald Trump will be referred to the president’s attorney.

When a reporter asked if the president “engaged in obstruction of justice” in meetings with fired FBI director James Comey, Spicer offered a terse response: that “all questions on these matters will be referred to outside counsel, Mark Kasowitz.”

This response came a few hours after reports that Comey will soon testify publicly about his allegations that the president pressured him to close the FBI’s Russia probe.

A week ago, news broke that Trump was retaining Kasowitz, a well-known Wall Street lawyer, as his private attorney for his defense in the Russia collusion investigation.

Listen to Spicer’s response about the president’s outside counsel below, via MSNBC.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
ABC cast a Trump supporter who compared the NAACP to the KKK to date first black Bachelorette: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+