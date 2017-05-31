Spicer says White House to defer all Russia questions to lawyer as investigation heats up

During Wednesday’s audio-only White House press briefing, Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters that all questions about investigations involving President Donald Trump will be referred to the president’s attorney.
When a reporter asked if the president “engaged in obstruction of justice” in meetings with fired FBI director James Comey, Spicer offered a terse response: that “all questions on these matters will be referred to outside counsel, Mark Kasowitz.”
This response came a few hours after reports that Comey will soon testify publicly about his allegations that the president pressured him to close the FBI’s Russia probe.
A week ago, news broke that Trump was retaining Kasowitz, a well-known Wall Street lawyer, as his private attorney for his defense in the Russia collusion investigation.
Listen to Spicer’s response about the president’s outside counsel below, via MSNBC.
31 May 2017
