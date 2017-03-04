Stephen King hilariously jabs Trump: The wiretaps are coming from inside the house

Author Stephen King took to Twitter to poke fun at Pres. Donald Trump’s accusation that former Pres. Barack Obama wiretapped the phones at Trump Tower in the weeks leading up to the 2016 election.

In a trio of tweets on Saturday, King mocked the president’s contention that Obama installed the wiretaps and suggested the former president might still be lurking somewhere in the White House.

“Not only did Obama tap Trump’s phones, he stole the strawberry ice cream out of the mess locker,” wrote King.

He followed up by saying, “Obama tapped Trump’s phones IN PERSON! Went in wearing a Con Ed coverall. Michelle stood guard while O spliced the lines. SAD!”

And concluded, “Trump should know OBAMA NEVER LEFT THE WHITE HOUSE! He’s in the closet! HE HAS SCISSORS!”

King has never been shy about mixing it up on Twitter, frequently mocking Trump and tangling with Maine’s Tea Party Gov. Paul LePage.