Where’s Rudy? Giuliani strangely silent as FBI confirms probe of Russia hacks he predicted

As the scandals swirling around Pres. Donald Trump’s White House, one voice has been conspicuously absent from the fray, that of former Republican New York City mayor and longtime Trump booster Rudy Giuliani.
Giuliani was one of Trump’s mostdependable surrogates during the 2016 presidential campaign, but has fallen silent in the weeks since Inauguration Day.
In early March, TMZ cornered the former mayor at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. and asked him what he thinks of the chaos in the White House, but other than that interaction, Giuliani has been uncharacteristically close-mouthed about developments in Washington.
Perhaps Giuliani is suffering from lingering feelings of disappointment after neither receiving an appointment as Secretary of State or Attorney General or even for the cybersecurity czar position he was purportedly nominated for in early January.
Or maybe — like Trump’s longtime friend and associate Roger Ailes — Giuliani looked at the chaos unfolding in Trump’s world and decided it would be a “waste of time” to keep shoring up a president who seems to be constitutionally incapable of introspection, of admitting errors or of apologizing to anyone about anything.
During the 2016 campaign, Giuliani raised eyebrows by seeming to predict key moves by Wikileaks before they occurred. The mayor has yet to clarify on the record how he knew in advance what the hacker collective was about to publish.
23 Mar 2017 at 13:09 ET
Giuliani’s son Andrew Giuliani joined the Trump administration in early March, taking a job in the Office of Public Liaison and Intergovernmental Affairs, but Giuliani has maintained radio silence with regards to the mushrooming scandal about the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia and the calls for an independent investigation.
